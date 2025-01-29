Jabil Files Prospectus Supplement for Resale of Common Stock

On January 27, 2025, Jabil Inc. submitted a prospectus supplement to its automatic shelf registration statement on Form S-3, as reported in their recent 8-K filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission. The supplement, known as the “Resale Prospectus Supplement,” pertains to the registration of up to 1,158,539 shares of the company’s common stock, each with a par value of $0.001 per share.

These shares are designated for resale by a specified selling stockholder as disclosed in the filing. The issuance of these shares is contingent upon the exercise of a warrant that was issued in connection with a Warrant Agreement dated December 27, 2024. It is important to note that Jabil Inc. will not realize any proceeds from the sale of these shares by the selling stockholder.

To ensure the legal foundation of this transaction, the company included a legal opinion regarding the validity of the shares covered by the Resale Prospectus Supplement. The related legal opinion, denoted as Exhibit 5.1, has been attached to the filing.

In addition to the above, the filing also includes financial particulars and exhibits. Of particular note are the contents of Exhibit 5.1, which features an opinion from Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP concerning the Resale Prospectus Supplement, and Exhibit 23.2, which is the consent from the same legal entity. Furthermore, the filing contains an interactive data file embedded within the inline XBRL document denoted as Exhibit 104.

Jabil Inc., as detailed by the filing, has ensured compliance with the necessary regulations and obligations under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The report was signed on behalf of the company by Susan Wagner-Fleming, Vice President, Senior Deputy General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary, on January 27, 2025.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Jabil’s 8K filing here.

