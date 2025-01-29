Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 44.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 394.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 55.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE J opened at $137.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.72. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.95 and a fifty-two week high of $150.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.71). Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

J has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $166.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Benchmark lowered Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.11.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

