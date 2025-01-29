Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Buys 986 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,564 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 1.2% of Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 604,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $119,705,000 after buying an additional 28,650 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 13.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ted Buchan & Co purchased a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth $308,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $398.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 109.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.30. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Tesla from $197.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $400.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tesla from $249.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $411.00 to $492.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.84.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.21, for a total value of $975,191.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,775,792.65. This represents a 2.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 60,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $15,138,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,563,220 shares in the company, valued at $391,164,540.60. The trade was a 3.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 617,886 shares of company stock worth $212,451,751 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.