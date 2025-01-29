Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Bought by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,552 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up 1.9% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Allen Capital Group LLC owned about 0.17% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $15,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JAAA. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $8,858,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,769,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,051,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 119.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 110,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 59,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 231,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,803,000 after acquiring an additional 70,252 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

JAAA opened at $51.02 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $51.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.79.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.2533 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

