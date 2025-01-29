Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Purchased by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 0.08% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $7,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter worth about $332,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 13,459 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 511,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,021,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $51.02 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $51.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.79.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.2533 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

