Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Trading Up 5.6% – Here’s Why

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.23 and last traded at $8.31. Approximately 114,120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,793,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on JBI. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Janus International Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Janus International Group from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Janus International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Janus International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Janus International Group

Janus International Group Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Janus International Group had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $230.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus International Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in Janus International Group by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its stake in Janus International Group by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 55,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 20,143 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,263,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,054,000 after acquiring an additional 397,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.