Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Short Interest Up 303.0% in January

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, an increase of 303.0% from the December 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Japan Real Estate Investment Price Performance

OTCMKTS:JREIF remained flat at $3,881.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,881.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,881.42. Japan Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of $3,881.42 and a 12 month high of $3,881.42.

About Japan Real Estate Investment

Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation (the "Company") was established on May 11, 2001 pursuant to Japan's Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations ("ITA"). The Company was listed on the real estate investment trust market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange ("TSE") on September 10, 2001 (Securities Code: 8952).

