Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Short Interest Up 303.0% in January

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, an increase of 303.0% from the December 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Japan Real Estate Investment Price Performance
OTCMKTS:JREIF remained flat at $3,881.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,881.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,881.42. Japan Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of $3,881.42 and a 12 month high of $3,881.42.
About Japan Real Estate Investment
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Japan Real Estate Investment
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Survey Reveals: Top 150 Best Coffee Shops for Remote Workers and Business Deals [2025]
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- What Does the Future Hold for Eli Lilly?
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Oracle Stock Drops Nearly 14% – Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.