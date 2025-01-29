Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 625 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 0.8% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $26,357,398.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,356.40. This trade represents a 97.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Chevron from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVX

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $156.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $167.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $50.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 71.65%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.