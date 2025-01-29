John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Issues Earnings Results

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 17.21%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ JBSS traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $86.62. The company had a trading volume of 72,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,803. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $108.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.08 and its 200-day moving average is $91.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nuts and nut-related products. It offers dried fruit-based products that are sold under, Fisher Nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

