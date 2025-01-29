JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Shares Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 166.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,342 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $4,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPIE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,929,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894,852 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 662.2% during the third quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 189,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,804,000 after acquiring an additional 164,879 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 461,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,072,000 after acquiring an additional 148,726 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 37.5% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 533,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,768,000 after acquiring an additional 145,693 shares during the period. Finally, BankPlus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,355,000.

JPMorgan Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

JPIE opened at $45.97 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.87.

JPMorgan Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

