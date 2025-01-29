KBC Group NV Acquires 206,466 Shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 725.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,466 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.14% of Solventum worth $15,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SOLV. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Solventum by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Solventum by 1,593.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 13,785 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Solventum by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Solventum by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period.

Solventum Trading Down 0.3 %

SOLV stock opened at $74.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.74. Solventum Co. has a 12-month low of $47.16 and a 12-month high of $96.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Solventum Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SOLV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Solventum in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Solventum from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Solventum from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Solventum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

Solventum Profile

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

