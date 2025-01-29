KBC Group NV Boosts Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.12% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $23,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LH. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 115.7% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $955,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $2,316,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 620,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,718,000 after purchasing an additional 65,356 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $248.44 on Wednesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $191.97 and a 52 week high of $250.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

In related news, EVP Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 11,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.43, for a total transaction of $2,815,675.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,522,814.27. This trade represents a 27.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 1,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.42, for a total transaction of $239,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,251.40. The trade was a 27.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,572 shares of company stock worth $5,915,209. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LH. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $262.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $293.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI raised Laboratory Co. of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $282.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.77.

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

