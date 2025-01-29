KBC Group NV Has $20.86 Million Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $20,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,314.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TT opened at $365.41 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $250.77 and a twelve month high of $422.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $393.50 and a 200-day moving average of $376.20. The stock has a market cap of $82.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TT shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Melius downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $417.81.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 4,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.00, for a total value of $1,800,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,488. This trade represents a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

