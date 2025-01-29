Kennedy Investment Group Cuts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Kennedy Investment Group lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Kennedy Investment Group’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 453.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.2% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.24.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.6 %

United Parcel Service stock opened at $135.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $115.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.75. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.56 and a 52 week high of $158.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 7,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total value of $1,015,025.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,249,229.86. The trade was a 13.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

