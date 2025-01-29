Kennedy Investment Group Has $1.31 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Kennedy Investment Group lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,937 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. Kennedy Investment Group’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. State Street Corp lifted its position in Adobe by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,270,287 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,495,544,000 after acquiring an additional 234,909 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,529,089 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,435,377,000 after purchasing an additional 147,981 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,690,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,017,373,000 after acquiring an additional 787,356 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,859,584 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,516,196,000 after purchasing an additional 93,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Adobe by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,741,549 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,455,079,000 after acquiring an additional 140,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $616.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $475.00 target price (down previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $573.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total transaction of $145,567.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,203.55. This trade represents a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.28, for a total transaction of $403,172.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,687,063.84. This represents a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,126. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $442.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $466.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $506.42. The company has a market capitalization of $192.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $403.75 and a 1-year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

