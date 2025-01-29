Kennedy Investment Group Makes New $208,000 Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Kennedy Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 3,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $114.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.80 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The firm has a market cap of $185.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.86, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,558,469.49. This trade represents a 12.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,036 shares of company stock worth $28,165,821 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 28th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, October 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $169.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.07.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

