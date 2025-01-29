Kennedy Investment Group Sells 500 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Kennedy Investment Group cut its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Kennedy Investment Group’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Price Performance

VRT stock opened at $106.14 on Wednesday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $53.30 and a 12 month high of $155.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.60. The stock has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of 70.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.63.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.67%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRT. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.36.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In related news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $2,108,370.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at $470,526.50. The trade was a 81.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anand Sanghi sold 30,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total transaction of $4,373,094.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,114.08. This trade represents a 61.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,527 shares of company stock worth $23,105,682 in the last 90 days. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

