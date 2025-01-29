Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Short Interest Update

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 155.6% from the December 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Separately, Barclays raised Kerry Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.
Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.
