Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Short Interest Update

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 155.6% from the December 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Barclays raised Kerry Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

OTCMKTS KRYAY traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $103.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.18. Kerry Group has a 12-month low of $79.21 and a 12-month high of $105.21.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

