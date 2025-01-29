Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 31st,TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Killam Apartment REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of TSE KMP.UN opened at C$16.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.72. The company has a market cap of C$1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.05. Killam Apartment REIT has a twelve month low of C$16.44 and a twelve month high of C$21.72.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.50 to C$22.25 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$24.50 to C$23.50 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.75 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.58.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

