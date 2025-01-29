Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2025

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UNGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 31st,TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Killam Apartment REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Killam Apartment REIT Price Performance

Shares of TSE KMP.UN opened at C$16.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.72. The company has a market cap of C$1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.05. Killam Apartment REIT has a twelve month low of C$16.44 and a twelve month high of C$21.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.50 to C$22.25 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$24.50 to C$23.50 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.75 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KMP.UN

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.