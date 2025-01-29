Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Short Interest Up 111.6% in January

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, an increase of 111.6% from the December 31st total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 305,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Kingfisher Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Kingfisher stock opened at $6.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.12. Kingfisher has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $8.80.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

About Kingfisher

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands. The company sells its products through stores and e-commerce channels.

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.