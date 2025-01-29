Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Short Interest Up 111.6% in January

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, an increase of 111.6% from the December 31st total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 305,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Kingfisher Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of Kingfisher stock opened at $6.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.12. Kingfisher has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $8.80.
About Kingfisher
