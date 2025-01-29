Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,263 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 113.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 443,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,714,000 after purchasing an additional 219,120 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,902,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $12,919,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 11,076.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,810,000 after purchasing an additional 97,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,169,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $125.41 on Wednesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $92.53 and a 52-week high of $126.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.46 and a 200-day moving average of $114.15.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

