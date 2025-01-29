Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 95.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VONV. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 18.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,434,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,496,000 after purchasing an additional 226,324 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 3rd quarter worth $13,274,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 902,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,213,000 after acquiring an additional 149,035 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 33,848.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 115,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,645,000 after acquiring an additional 115,422 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 10,072.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 97,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,138,000 after acquiring an additional 96,700 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

VONV opened at $84.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.59. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52 week low of $72.12 and a 52 week high of $87.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.437 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.