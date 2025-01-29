Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $795,000 Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PHYS. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $51,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter worth $51,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 160.9% in the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter worth $54,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $21.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.12. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $21.70.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

