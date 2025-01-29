Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,525 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,529 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $2,087,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 321,726 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after buying an additional 13,433 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $2,302,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,206,000. Finally, Brophy Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $1,041,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on UBER. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.08.

NYSE UBER opened at $68.08 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.19. The firm has a market cap of $143.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $2,025,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,821,368.10. The trade was a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

