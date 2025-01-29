Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 23,413 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,413 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NULV. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 302.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 3.7 %

BATS:NULV opened at $41.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $30.70.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

