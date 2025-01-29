Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 8,305 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 67.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,305 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,647,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $792,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of VV stock opened at $279.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $275.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.61. The firm has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $221.94 and a 12 month high of $281.58.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

