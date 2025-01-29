Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Sells 1,080 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN trimmed its position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. APi Group accounts for 1.4% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned 0.07% of APi Group worth $6,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of APi Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in APi Group by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in APi Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in APi Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in APi Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James E. Lillie sold 11,568 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $427,784.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,958,802.30. The trade was a 1.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 53,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $1,986,113.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,478,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,002,581.73. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APG shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of APi Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on APi Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on APi Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded APi Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on APi Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APi Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

APi Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of APG opened at $37.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. APi Group Co. has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $40.89. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.29 and a 200 day moving average of $35.59.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

About APi Group

(Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Stories

