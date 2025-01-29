KLA (KLAC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $7.73 per share and revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 105.16%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect KLA to post $30 EPS for the current fiscal year and $31 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $702.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. KLA has a 12 month low of $581.70 and a 12 month high of $896.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $668.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $719.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.48.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on KLAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $890.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $665.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $746.00 to $703.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $812.47.
KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.
