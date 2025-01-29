Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Short Interest Update

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, an increase of 164.4% from the December 31st total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Komatsu stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.51. The stock had a trading volume of 77,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,062. The company has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Komatsu has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $32.16.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter. Komatsu had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 12.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Komatsu will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, Rest of Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and CIS countries. It operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others.

