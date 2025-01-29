Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) & Permian Resources (NYSE:PR) Critical Analysis

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) and Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Kosmos Energy and Permian Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kosmos Energy 0 2 3 0 2.60 Permian Resources 0 2 14 1 2.94

Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus target price of $5.52, suggesting a potential upside of 70.11%. Permian Resources has a consensus target price of $19.06, suggesting a potential upside of 28.16%. Given Kosmos Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Kosmos Energy is more favorable than Permian Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

95.3% of Kosmos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of Permian Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Kosmos Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Permian Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Kosmos Energy has a beta of 2.43, indicating that its stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Permian Resources has a beta of 4.32, indicating that its stock price is 332% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kosmos Energy and Permian Resources”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kosmos Energy $1.70 billion 0.90 $213.52 million $0.44 7.38 Permian Resources $3.12 billion 3.83 $476.31 million $1.65 9.01

Permian Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Kosmos Energy. Kosmos Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Permian Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kosmos Energy and Permian Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kosmos Energy 12.21% 31.08% 6.53% Permian Resources 21.20% 11.15% 6.93%

Summary

Permian Resources beats Kosmos Energy on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It undertakes a proven basin exploration program in Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. Kosmos Energy Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Centennial Resource Development, Inc. and changed its name to Permian Resources Corporation in September 2022. Permian Resources Corporation was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

