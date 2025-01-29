KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.18, but opened at $2.10. KULR Technology Group shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 2,235,147 shares traded.

KULR Technology Group Trading Down 6.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $556.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 2.43.

Institutional Trading of KULR Technology Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KULR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KULR Technology Group by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 479,026 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in KULR Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 21.23% of the company’s stock.

About KULR Technology Group

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; automated battery cell screening and test systems; cellchecks; safecases; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heat sinks; internal short circuit devices; and CRUX cathodes.

