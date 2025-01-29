Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 109.1% from the December 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

OTCMKTS KIROY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.58. 4,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,159. Kumba Iron Ore has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $10.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.66.

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore for the steel industry primarily in South Africa, China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province.

