Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 109.1% from the December 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Kumba Iron Ore Price Performance
OTCMKTS KIROY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.58. 4,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,159. Kumba Iron Ore has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $10.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.66.
Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile
