Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Insider Mollie Leoni Sells 4,963 Shares

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) insider Mollie Leoni sold 4,963 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $39,058.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,551.11. This represents a 5.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kura Oncology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KURA traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,544,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,249. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a current ratio of 11.47. The company has a market capitalization of $604.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.81. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $24.17.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Oncology

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KURA. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, November 4th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KURA

About Kura Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.