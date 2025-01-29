Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 20.68%.

Landstar System Stock Performance

LSTR traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.92. The company had a trading volume of 280,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,331. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $164.04 and a 1 year high of $197.16. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous special dividend of $1.50. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price target on Landstar System from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Landstar System

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James P. Todd sold 1,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total transaction of $184,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,778.56. The trade was a 6.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.