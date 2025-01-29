Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC) Insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. Sells 16,100 Shares

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. sold 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.50, for a total transaction of C$40,250.00.

2176423 Ontario Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lavras Gold alerts:

On Thursday, December 19th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. sold 34,700 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.29, for a total transaction of C$79,417.89.

On Monday, December 9th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. sold 154,600 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.43, for a total value of C$376,296.40.

On Tuesday, November 26th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. sold 113,200 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.47, for a total value of C$279,207.80.

Lavras Gold Price Performance

Shares of LGC stock opened at C$2.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a current ratio of 7.38. The firm has a market cap of C$126.83 million, a P/E ratio of -35.29 and a beta of -0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.36. Lavras Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.89.

Lavras Gold Company Profile

Lavras Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Brazil. It holds interests in the Lavras do Sul, an advanced exploration gold project with 29 mineral rights covering approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lavras Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lavras Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.