Lazard (LAZ) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share and revenue of $793.53 million for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.22 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 42.20% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lazard to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $53.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.98 and its 200-day moving average is $50.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Lazard has a 1-year low of $35.56 and a 1-year high of $61.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LAZ shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lazard from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lazard from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com cut Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Lazard from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

