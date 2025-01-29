Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Makes New $331,000 Investment in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 2,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $246,620.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,510.40. This represents a 17.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IR shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.92.

Read Our Latest Report on IR

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $90.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.44. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $106.03.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.