Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 28th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0363 per share on Sunday, March 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Lendlease Group’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Lendlease Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LLESY opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.28. Lendlease Group has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $4.87.

About Lendlease Group

Lendlease Group operates as an integrated real estate and investment company in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops inner-city mixed-use developments, apartments, communities, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

