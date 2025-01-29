Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 28th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0363 per share on Sunday, March 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Lendlease Group’s previous dividend of $0.02.
Lendlease Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:LLESY opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.28. Lendlease Group has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $4.87.
About Lendlease Group
