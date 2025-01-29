Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Announces Earnings Results

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $1.48, Zacks reports. Lennox International had a return on equity of 148.52% and a net margin of 14.63%. Lennox International updated its FY 2025 guidance to 22.000-23.500 EPS.

Lennox International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LII traded down $35.82 on Wednesday, hitting $626.77. The company had a trading volume of 185,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,431. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $642.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $607.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $412.09 and a 1-year high of $682.50.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lennox International from $648.00 to $656.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lennox International from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Lennox International from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp cut shares of Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennox International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $590.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LII

Insider Activity at Lennox International

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.49, for a total value of $125,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,458.54. The trade was a 12.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd J. Teske sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.52, for a total value of $337,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,911 shares in the company, valued at $5,344,038.72. The trade was a 5.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,200 shares of company stock worth $793,228. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

(Get Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.