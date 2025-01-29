Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

DRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Leonardo DRS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Leonardo DRS from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

In related news, SVP Pamela Morrow sold 11,100 shares of Leonardo DRS stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $386,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,387.65. The trade was a 46.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO John Baylouny sold 3,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $112,575.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,498,854.60. This represents a 4.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 98,083 shares of company stock valued at $3,349,255 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRS. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 226.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Leonardo DRS by 42.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Leonardo DRS during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Leonardo DRS during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Leonardo DRS by 6.9% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DRS stock opened at $35.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.85. Leonardo DRS has a 52-week low of $18.73 and a 52-week high of $37.99.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $812.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Leonardo DRS will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

