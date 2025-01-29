LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.75 and last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 1178783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.63.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded LexinFintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in LexinFintech in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in LexinFintech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

