Libra Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Libra Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,914 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 3.3% of Libra Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Libra Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $8,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 223.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 51,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 123.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 190,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,321,000 after purchasing an additional 105,243 shares in the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $58.95 on Wednesday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $66.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

