LINKBANCORP, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:LNKB)

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

LINKBANCORP has increased its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years. LINKBANCORP has a payout ratio of 33.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect LINKBANCORP to earn $0.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.6%.

LINKBANCORP Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of LNKB stock opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average of $6.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $269.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.86 and a beta of 0.45. LINKBANCORP has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $7.98.

About LINKBANCORP

LINKBANCORP ( NASDAQ:LNKB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. LINKBANCORP had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 3.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LINKBANCORP will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

