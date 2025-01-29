Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Hits $0.0104 on Major Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 29th. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $8.45 million and $2.79 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 809,272,169 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 809,256,153.0834944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.01043588 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

