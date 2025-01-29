Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the technology company on Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

Littelfuse has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Littelfuse has a payout ratio of 23.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Littelfuse to earn $10.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:LFUS traded down $5.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.00. 258,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.17 and a 200 day moving average of $251.27. Littelfuse has a twelve month low of $222.73 and a twelve month high of $275.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.04. Littelfuse had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 8.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LFUS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Littelfuse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LFUS

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In related news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.02, for a total value of $174,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,105 shares in the company, valued at $773,207.10. The trade was a 18.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.