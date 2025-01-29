Littelfuse’s (LFUS) Hold Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded Littelfuse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.00.

NASDAQ:LFUS traded up $13.11 on Wednesday, reaching $237.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,369. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $222.73 and a 12-month high of $275.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04. Littelfuse had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 8.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Littelfuse news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.02, for a total transaction of $174,314.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,207.10. This trade represents a 18.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its position in Littelfuse by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

