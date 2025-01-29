LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.17.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $50.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.97. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $43.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.31 and a beta of 1.01.

In related news, Director Francesco Bianchi sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $63,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,546.78. This trade represents a 14.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in LivaNova by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in LivaNova by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in LivaNova by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in LivaNova by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 129,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in LivaNova by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

