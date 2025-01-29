LiveRamp (RAMP) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect LiveRamp to post earnings of $0.45 per share and revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter. LiveRamp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. LiveRamp had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect LiveRamp to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RAMP opened at $34.71 on Wednesday. LiveRamp has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 694.40 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.20 and a 200-day moving average of $27.94.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on LiveRamp from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

