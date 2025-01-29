LiveRamp (RAMP) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect LiveRamp to post earnings of $0.45 per share and revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter. LiveRamp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. LiveRamp had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect LiveRamp to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
LiveRamp Stock Up 2.3 %
RAMP opened at $34.71 on Wednesday. LiveRamp has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 694.40 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.20 and a 200-day moving average of $27.94.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RAMP
About LiveRamp
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LiveRamp
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Survey Reveals: Top 150 Best Coffee Shops for Remote Workers and Business Deals [2025]
- What is a support level?
- What Does the Future Hold for Eli Lilly?
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Oracle Stock Drops Nearly 14% – Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.