Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $99.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Logitech International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Logitech International from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.13.

Logitech International Trading Up 1.1 %

LOGI opened at $92.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.62. Logitech International has a twelve month low of $74.72 and a twelve month high of $102.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.77.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.07. Logitech International had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 15.65%. As a group, analysts predict that Logitech International will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Logitech International by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Logitech International by 115,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Logitech International in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 21.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

