Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stake Raised by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 555.6% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 118.6% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW opened at $264.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $259.04 and a 200-day moving average of $256.75. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $209.81 and a 52 week high of $287.01. The company has a market capitalization of $149.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.37%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total transaction of $1,974,915.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,703 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,802.11. This represents a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Loop Capital raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.85.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

